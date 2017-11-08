Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A £52.4m project to improve traffic congestion on the road from Bradford to Huddersfield is being explored.

The idea is at an early stage, but councillors will be asked to agree to spend £630,000 on feasibility work to assess and explore the options.

It will look at Bradford Road and Huddersfield Road, plus connecting roads to the M62.

Papers of the West Yorkshire Combined Authority – a body of West Yorkshire councils – say: “The A641 Bradford – Brighouse – Huddersfield corridor, including the A644 between Brighouse and M62 J25, is an important manufacturing corridor that forms part of the West Yorkshire Key Route Network.

“The corridor has issues in all locations, including at key junctions – mostly in Brighouse.”

There has already been some pre-feasibility work done which has established the “significant complexity to the transport issues in Brighouse.”

But the authority believes resolving them will “enable the realisation of Brighouse’s economic growth potential and local plan site development in Bradford, Calderdale and Kirklees.”

As part of the A641 project, Calderdale Council needs to work with the neighbouring authorities to gather evidence ahead of a full funding bid. It’s possible it will be done by 2023.