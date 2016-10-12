Playing fields could be lost for new 420-pupil school at Highfields

Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

A new £10m primary school could be built on playing fields and allotments in Highfields.

Sports pitches off Clare Hill are being earmarked for a primary school for 420 children.

Designs show access to the new school would be from Cambridge Road and Cemetery Road.

But it will mean the loss of one sports pitch and around 21 plots at Cemetery Road Allotments.

It will be funded through a mix of capital investment, borrowing and a ‘basic need grant’ which is education funding.

Senior Kirklees councillors will be asked to give it the go ahead and if they do it will be the third primary school created in a bid to tackle a shortage of school places in the Huddersfield area.

Along with the two others – in the grounds of Royds Hall Community School and at Moor End Academy – 1,260 places will have been created in the Birkby to Crosland Moor triangle.

Clr Masood Ahmed, Cabinet member for Schools, said: “We know there is a need for more pupil spaces in that area in the future, and these three new schools will each provide 420 places to meet that need.

Clare Hill playing fields, Highfields, Huddersfield.

“Officers explored a number of options before settling on Clare Hill as the preferred site, and we must now work to mitigate the loss of the playing fields.

“If things go to plan the school will be in place in time to take its first pupils in September 2018.”

The land is currently owned by Greenhead College.

Kirklees says the college has “expressed a willingness to work with the council.”

There is a hurdle to jump over though – planning policies state that playing fields can only be developed if there is specific benefit to the community.

Despite the loss of the open area, Kirklees says its officers believe a new school would meet the test.

Kirklees ruled out six other sites at Fartown recreation area; Cambridge Road car park; land at the North Huddersfield Trust School; the former Kirklees College site in Huddersfield; Southgate, Huddersfield, on land that Tesco were once pursuing; and at the Deighton Centre.

If Cabinet members agree, an outline planning application will be submitted, negotiations will begin with the college to buy the land, alongside work to identify replacement land to make up for the loss of the playing fields.

Two other new primary schools are already being provided in Huddersfield North.

The first has already opened and is for primary children at Luck Lane and is part of Royds Hall Community school.

The second is Beaumont Primary Academy, which shares a site with Moor End Academy at Crosland Moor. It is currently at the design stage.

On Tuesday councillors will be asked to confirm that the new building for this school can go ahead subject to planning approval being granted.

The school will be funded by a mix of investment, borrowing and Basic Need Grant.