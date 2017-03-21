Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Passengers on the 203 bus may be able to help police.

An elderly man was assaulted on the Huddersfield-Leeds bus between 12 noon and 1pm on Saturday February 11, as it passed the Leeds Road Retail Park on Leeds Road.

The man was sat on the bus when another man assaulted him, causing injury to his right cheek and nose.

Officers want to speak to a white male who was sitting behind the victim wearing a dark coloured hooded top with the hood up.

PC Vicky Wilby, of Huddersfield Police, said: “We have been carrying out extensive enquiries but so far have been unable to trace this individual. We believe there were people on the bus who may have witnessed this incident and I would appeal to them to come forward with information.”

Witnesses can contact police on 101 quoting crime reference 13170067727.