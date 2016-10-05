Plea for information after fatal crash in Greetland

Police need help piecing together the final moments before a fatal crash in Greetland .

An 18-year-old tragically died after his Renault Clio collided with a wall on Saddleworth Road, close to the junction of Ellistone Lane, last Thursday, September 29 shortly after 10pm.

The teenager was taken to Leeds General Infirmary but he died on Saturday morning.

Sgt Carl Quinn, of the Major Collision Enquiry Team, said: “Whilst late in the evening, Saddleworth Road is one that is generally busy and I am certain there will have been people around who may have seen the vehicle prior to the incident, or who may have witnessed the collision itself and I would ask that they come forward with any information.

“Enquiries are ongoing to determine the full circumstances of what took place.”

Two male passengers aged 20 and 17 received slight injuries. Young men of the same age were arrested in connection with the incident and have been released on police bail.

Anyone who has any information is asked to contact MCET via 101, quoting 13160423282.