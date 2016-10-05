Login Register
My account
Logout
Save HRI A&E Join fight to save Huddersfield's A&E
Have a burning question about Huddersfield?
Trending Huddersfield Town FC M62 Kirklees Magistrates Court Save Huddersfield A&E

Plea for information after fatal crash in Greetland

18-year-old died after crash on busy Saddleworth Road

Google Street View
Saddleworth Road, Greetland, at the junction with Ellistone Lane

Police need help piecing together the final moments before a fatal crash in Greetland .

An 18-year-old tragically died after his Renault Clio collided with a wall on Saddleworth Road, close to the junction of Ellistone Lane, last Thursday, September 29 shortly after 10pm.

The teenager was taken to Leeds General Infirmary but he died on Saturday morning.

Sgt Carl Quinn, of the Major Collision Enquiry Team, said: “Whilst late in the evening, Saddleworth Road is one that is generally busy and I am certain there will have been people around who may have seen the vehicle prior to the incident, or who may have witnessed the collision itself and I would ask that they come forward with any information.

“Enquiries are ongoing to determine the full circumstances of what took place.”

Two male passengers aged 20 and 17 received slight injuries. Young men of the same age were arrested in connection with the incident and have been released on police bail.

Anyone who has any information is asked to contact MCET via 101, quoting 13160423282.

Comments
Show more comments

Previous Articles

Man seriously injured in collision at accident blackspot in Scapegoat Hill

Round Ings Road was shut on Thursday morning following the two-car collision

Related Tags

Places
Greetland

Recommended in West Yorkshire News

Most Read in News

A photo of a Kenmargra coach, taken by photographer Paul Green in Blackpool in October 1996. The coach was built in 1975 and operated as a Kenmargra vehicle for four years from 1994, according to Mr Green. Its body style in 1996 was a "very rare" sight, he said.
  1. Linthwaite
    Ask Examiner: What happened to Huddersfield coach firm Kenmargra?
  2. West Yorkshire News
    Plea for information after fatal crash in Greetland
  3. Birchencliffe
    Three car smash on Halifax Road causes long tail backs
  4. Holmfirth
    Daughters criticise standard of care at White Rose Care Home, Thongsbridge, after mum dies
  5. Golcar
    Billy Furey in court after his dog attacked woman in Golcar

Recommended on Examiner

Huddersfield Examiner

Journalists

Doug Thomson
Huddersfield Town correspondent
Chris Roberts
Huddersfield Giants correspondent
Louise Cooper
Crime correspondent
Nick Lavigueur
Health Correspondent
Joanne Douglas
Local Government Correspondent
Linda Whitwam
Education Correspondent
Henryk Zientek
Business Correspondent
Martin Shaw
Mirfield Correspondent