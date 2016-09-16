Plea to offer home to crash victim's beloved pet

Relatives of a man killed in a car smash in Brighouse are looking for a new home for his beloved pet dog.

Joe de Garis, 30, and Natalie Sanderson, 26, died after the crash in Wakefield Road on Tuesday night.

Joe doted on Butch, a Staffordshire bull terrier, and his family now wants to find a new home for the dog.

Joe grew up in Leeds but moved to Guernsey when he was 11 and lived there until at least 2011.

He had previously worked as a joiner and carpenter.

Guernsey Animal Aid founder Sue Vidamour said she was asked to help rehome the dog by Joe’s mother, a retired teacher, who now lives in Turkey.

Sue said: “Joe had a Staffordshire bull terrier, who was very loved by him.

“He was his baby. The police removed the dog the night Joe was killed and he is in a pound in Leeds. I’m trying to get him out of the pound and find him a home.

“It is important a dog like Butch goes to someone who would give him a loving home as a pet, and who preferably has experience of this breed of dog.

A tribute at the crash scene in Wakefield Road, Brighouse

“If he’s not been neutered and microchipped we’ll pay to have it done.”

And the dog may be soon heading for Barnsley as Milhouse Animal Sanctuary has offered to look after him until new owners are found.

If not he will go to Guernsey.

Anyone who might be able to help is asked to contact Sue on 07781 150388.