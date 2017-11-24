Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A woman has appealed to hospital bosses not to move her fragile grandmother from Huddersfield Royal Infirmary to Halifax.

Rebecca Furey’s grandma is one of many patients who could be transferred from HRI to Calderdale Royal Hospital because of controversial respiratory and cardiology ward moves.

As previously reported, hospital chiefs have said consolidating care at Calderdale will be safer and bring higher quality care.

The ward moves have been recommended by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) and the Royal College of Physicians (RCP).

But Rebecca, of Longwood, says she is worried that moving her 81-year-old grandmother will cause her and the family great distress.

She said their main fear is not being able to get to Halifax in time if her grandma’s condition worsens.

A leaked timetable of ward moves shows her transfer is scheduled to happen on December 3.

Rebecca, 34, who is a supporter of campaign group Hands Off HRI, said: “The worst case scenario is that she is taken ill in Calderdale and we do not get to her in time because of the horrific traffic problems on the bypass.

“What if we get that call and we don’t have time to get there?

“She’s been at HRI for a week now but she was at Calderdale previously and we spent so much time getting to Calderdale that we’ve had to ask the nurses if we stay longer past visiting times.

“Grandma’s very needy and wanting us there all the time – we’re a very close family.

“She’s anxious, she doesn’t know if she’s going to die or not. She’s worried, she wants my mum there all the time.

“The hospital are ringing her, asking her to come down to the hospital.

“At the moment she can get there in five minutes.”

Rebecca added: “We’re there to emotionally support her because she wants to give up.

“So it’s not just the practical stuff like taking clothes, it’s the emotional stuff as well.”

Rebecca said ward staff had so far refused to confirm if her grandma would be moved.

She said her grandma had said she would sign herself out of hospital rather than go to Halifax.

Helen Barker, chief operating officer at the Calderdale and Huddersfield NHS Foundation Trust, said: “Our patients’ care and safety is always our top priority.

“On the day of each move every patient on a ward will be reviewed by our doctors and will then only transfer if our doctors say it is safe to do so.

“If the family has concerns we are, of course, happy to discuss with them and request they contact our ward staff so we can offer them further reassurance.”