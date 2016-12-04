Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Around 1,000 people turned out to celebrate the lives of loved ones at Kirkwood Hospice’s annual Light up a Life ceremonies.

Families and friends from across Kirklees gathered for two special events held over the weekend to remember and reflect on the lives of those closest to them who could not be with them this Christmas.

People dedicated a light to their loved ones as the beautiful beech tree in the hospice gardens at Dalton was illuminated in their honour.

The lights on the Tree of Lights will continue to shine bright throughout December as a special tribute to those being remembered.

It’s a special time of year for the hospice, which cares for people from across Kirklees with life-limiting illnesses.

Light up a Life provides an opportunity to bring the community together for a very special celebration of life and to share memories together.

Michael Crowther, chief executive of Kirkwood Hospice, opened the ceremony and thanked people for supporting the services.

He said: “Light up a Life is an important event for Kirkwood, it’s about our role in the community as a hospice.

“We’ve all come together to remember someone special but we’ve also come together as a community.

“Kirkwood Hospice couldn’t exist and continue to provide its services without the love and compassion of local people.

“During the ceremony, we light the lights on the tree.

“These lights are symbolic for a couple of reasons; one, for the people we’re here to remember and two, for the links we share with each other.”

The services also saw touching poetry, music and spiritual readings, delivered by spiritual care co-ordinator Jonathan Sharp, staff nurse Anna Wilkinson and hospice sister Elaine Gill.

Gomersal man Dave Everett has volunteered for the hospice for over nine years and visited the event for the first time this year.

He said: “Light up a Light really does represent what I know of Kirkwood.

“It’s a great feeling working here, and that feeling just flows out. It’s just like one big family at Kirkwood.”

Guests had the chance to view the Book of Lights, a book featuring the names of all those being remembered this year.

It will be updated in January and available to view at the hospice throughout the New Year.

For those unable to attend he weekend’s events, an indoor service will be held on Saturday, December 10 at Longcauseway Church in Dewsbury at noon.

It is free and open to anyone.

To make a dedication to a lived one visit www.kirkwoodhospice.co.uk or contact event organiser Wasim Hussain on 01484 557911.