A church bell was rung in Marsden yesterday (Tues) in memory of a local man who died on active service on Boxing Day, 1917.

The bell at St Bartholomew’s tolled at noon to remember the sacrifice of Private Thomas Topping, who died at the age of 34 in France after suffering head wounds, leaving a wife and family behind. The church remained open until 12.30pm for people to pay their respects.

His story is told on Facebook by Marsden Remembers, which said Thomas ran a business as a plumber and glazier at Towngate, Marsden. He was also a popular comic singer much in demand at local concerts.

The son of John and Ellen Topping, he enlisted in Huddersfield in April, 1917, and was posted to France in October. He was serving with the 2nd battalion South Staffordshire Regiment when he was seriously wounded in the head on December 18.

He died on Boxing Day at a casualty clearing station, leaving a widow, Annie, and one child.

He is buried in the British cemetery at Manancourt on the Somme.