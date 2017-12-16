Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Drink and drug drivers are more likely to be caught in the weeks before Christmas if the results of a police campaign so far are anything to go by.

So far 10 drivers from Kirklees and six from Calderdale have been charged as part of West Yorkshire Police’s ‘Not The Usual Suspects’ anti-drink and drug driving campaign for December.

Since December 1, 104 people have been arrested and more than half (53%) of them have been charged.

Of the 104 arrests, 20 of those were for drug driving offences.

The Not The Usual Suspects campaign reminds the drivers that anyone, regardless of their age, sex or background can be a drink driver.

Nearly half (45%) of those charged so far were aged over 35.

Sgt Gary Roper from West Yorkshire Police’s Policing Support Unit said; “Two weeks into the campaign we have seen over 100 motorists arrested with 20 of those for drug driving offences.

“We have continued to see a trend of older drivers being arrested with 45% being over the age of 35. These are people who have been targeted by generations of campaigns and yet still get behind the wheel after drinking alcohol.

“We would much rather people didn’t get behind the wheel after drinking alcohol or consuming drugs. However, we have teams of officers policing the county to arrest those that do.

“The likelihood is that if you do drink or take drugs and drive this December there is a very good chance you will be stopped by the police and action taken against you.

“I continue to urge people to consider the very real, and often devastating consequences of drink or drug driving, and for them to think again. It quite simply isn’t worth the risk.”