AN elderly man was still in hospital today after his car struck a wall in Linthwaite on Boxing Day.

The 75-year-old man is believed to have suffered a stroke at the wheel of his silver Suzuki SX4.

He hit the wall on Blackmoorfoot Road near the junction with Holt Head Road.

Police are now appealing to the public and are keen to speak to anyone who either saw what happened or was in the area at the time and may have seen the car before the accident.

The man was released by firefighters from Huddersfield Fire Station. He remains in a “serious” condition in hospital.

Anyone who can help is asked to contact PC Paul Mara at the Safer Roads and Neighbourhood Support team on 101, quoting log 0841 of December 26.