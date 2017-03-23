Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man was seriously assaulted in his car in New Hey Road at Scammonden.

The incident happened earlier this month when the man was driving a Volkswagen Beetle near to the former Nont Sarah’s public house .

He became aware he was being followed by a black coloured car.

As he stopped, the black car came up alongside and two suspects got out and subjected him to a nasty attack.

Police believe they did not try to drag him from his car but seriously attacked him, causing injury to his wrists.

The suspects then got back in their vehicle and fled.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “Detectives are appealing for any information or witnesses to an incident on New Hey Road, Scammonden, on Wednesday, March 1. Officers are investigating an allegation of assault that happened between 1.30pm and 2pm.

“The incident happened near to the Nont Sarah’s public house and officers want to speak to two individuals described as Asian in connection with the incident.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Kirklees CID on 101 quoting crime reference 13170096217.