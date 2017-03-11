Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Detectives are investigating an allegation of a serious sexual assault in the early hours of this morning.

The incident happened on playing fields off Spaines Road, Fartown, at 1.50am.

A police spokesman said: “Officers are currently investigating the incident and enquiries are at an early stage.

“Police want to speak to a man aged between 19 and 25, of an athletic build with short hair at the sides in connection with the incident. He was wearing a Parka coat.”

Detective Inspector Steph Wiseman of Kirklees CID, urged witnesses to come forward.

“I would appeal for anyone who saw or heard anything to come forward with information to help us with our investigation.”

The age and gender of the victim has not been disclosed by police.

Call police on 101 quoting log 146 of Saturday 11 March.