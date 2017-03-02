Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police are appealing for information after a suspicious fire which led to a block of flats being evacuated.

The blaze, which broke out in Hanover Street, Batley at about 11.45pm on 26 February destroyed an outbuilding and caused damage to an adjoining small block of flats.

Nine occupants were evacuated and some were treated for smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire is yet to be determined, but is being treated as suspicious.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Huddersfield CID on 101, quoting crime reference 13170091440.

Information can also be passed anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.