Police are appealing for help in tracing a missing man.

Paul Dews was last seen at 9.40am this morning (Saturday) leaving Dewsbury and District Hospital in Halifax Road, Dewsbury.

He is described as a white male, 5ft 11ins tall, of slim build, with short brown hair.

Police said Mr Dews is vulnerable and they are concerned for his welfare.

At the time he went missing he was wearing a grey fleece, light blue jeans, black boots and a carrying an army style rucksack.

Paul is known to frequent the Dewsbury and Wakefield areas.

Anyone who has seen or heard from him since this morning or who knows where he is now is asked to contact police via the non emergency telephone number 101 quoting 403 of Jan 14.