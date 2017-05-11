Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A missing 17-year-old from the Huddersfield area has been found, police said tonight.

Police posted a photograph of missing Al-Subhaan Yousaf on social media platforms including on the Force's Facebook and Twitter accounts.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesman described him as an Asian male, 5ft 9 tall, with a heavy build.

Police said Al-Subhaan had gone missing from the Huddersfield/Halifax area.

Shortly after posting the appeal a Force spokesman said: "Al-Subhaan Yousaf has been found safe and well. Thank you for your re-tweets and shares."