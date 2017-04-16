Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The driver of a car suffered serious injuries when his vehicle hit a tree in Flockton.

Police are appealing for information following the incident happened in the early hours of Saturday morning (April 15) on Barnsley Road near to Langley Home Farm and New Hall Lane.

Police were called shortly after 1am to reports of a red VW Golf had collided with a tree.

A 19-year-old male suffered serious injuries and was taken to Leeds General Infirmary. His injuries are not thought to be life threatening.

Police are appealing to members of the public to come forward with any information about the collision or if they saw the VW Golf before the collision travelling through Flockton. Contact the police via 101 quoting log number 0115 of 15/4.