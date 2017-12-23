The video will start in 8 Cancel

A driver was left fighting for his life after an horrific car smash in Deighton last night.

Police are appealing for witnesses following the collision which occurred at 10.40pm at the junction of Wiggan Lane and New House Road.

A grey Fiat Punto and grey Mazda 2 were involved.

The driver of the Fiat, a 56-year-old man, was taken to Leeds General Infirmary for treatment for potentially life-threatening injuries and remains in a critical but stable condition.

The driver of the Mazda, a 25-year-old woman, was taken to Huddersfield Royal Infirmary with minor injuries, as was a boy who was a rear-seat passenger in the car.

A girl, also in the back, was uninjured.

A third vehicle that was parked and unattended was also damaged.

Two people are believed to have helped in the immediate aftermath of the collision and police would like to trace them, along with anyone else who may have been in the area and seen either vehicle travelling before the incident, or who saw the collision itself to come forward.

One man, who didn’t want to be named, said: “It looked horrific, very nasty indeed. The road was closed for some time as police taped it off.

“There were a lot of police officers and ambulances.”

Information can be passed to officers at the Safer Roads and Neighbourhoods Support Team West via 101 quoting 13170597775.