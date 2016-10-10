Police appeal for witnesses after burglary in Slaithwaite

Police are appealing for witnesses over a burglary in Slaithwaite.

The raid happened on Friday between 2pm and 3pm at a house in Hollins Row.

A suspect forced entry through the rear patio doors and took several items including items of jewellery, DVDs and an amount of cash.

He is described as white, in his mid to late 30s and of thin build. He had a thin face with a moustache and stubble.

He was wearing a black, shiny, padded jacket with a square pattern to the padding and also some latex gloves.

A witness has told police that a man matching the description was seen around 2pm near the allotments and Hollins Row.

He fled towards Commercial Street.

PC Dave Gant said: “I would like to appeal to the public about if they saw anything suspicious in the area. The home owner was not in the property at the time, but this was a distressing incident with a number of personal items stolen.

“We hope, with help from members of the public, to reunite these items with their rightful owner.”

Anyone with information should contact PC Gant via 101 quoting reference 13160441279 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.