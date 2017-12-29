Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police are appealing for witnesses after a teenager was killed by a lorry on the M1 on Friday morning.

Emergency services were called at around 5am after reports of a collision between a lorry and a pedestrian at junction 46 southbound of the M1 near Garforth.

The vehicle involved was a white DAF articulated lorry.

Police said a 19-year-old male pedestrian suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

The road was closed while emergency services continued their investigations .

Police are appealing for any witnesses to the collision itself or if anyone saw the pedestrian prior to the collision to contact the police.

Also any drivers who were in the area at the time with vehicles that have working dash cam footage are asked to contact the Major Collision Enquiry Team via 101 quoting log number 192 of December 29.