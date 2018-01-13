The video will start in 8 Cancel

Police are appealing for witnesses after a young driver died in a horror smash at Scapegoat Hill last night .

A white Renault Clio left the road and ploughed into a stone wall and a lamppost.

Emergency services were called to the scene in Round Ings Road at 7.45pm last night.

It is believed the driver, a 21-year-old man thought to live locally, died at the scene.

Passers-by are understood to have helped paramedics in the immediate aftermath.

Police said the car was heading away from the motorway when it left the road. No one else was hurt in the crash.

A spokesman for West Yorkshire Police said: “Officers are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident or the vehicle immediately before the incident to come forward.

“Anyone with any information is asked to the call the Major Collision and Enquiry Team on 101 quoting log 1656 of Friday January 12.”

Local people have told how they have campaigned for safety measures on the rural country road which crosses the M62.

Hundreds of people use it as a short cut between Huddersfield and Slaithwaite every day.

Round Ings Road was closed at its junction with New Hey Road for several hours last night while accident investigations got underway.