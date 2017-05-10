Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Weapons and drugs were seized and 18 people have been arrested during a string of raids in Huddersfield and Dewsbury.

Armed police swooped on homes in Crosland Moor, Dalton, Deighton, Sheepridge, Fartown, Thornton Lodge and Dewsbury Moor as part of the three-day pre-planned operation which ended today.

Police raided 15 homes which resulted in 18 people being arrested on suspicion of offences involving firearms, assault and drugs allegations.

Weapons and drugs were also seized.

Residents told how they were shocked to see armed police in their communities.

One eyewitness in Sheepridge said: “I woke up around 1.15am on Monday and I looked out and saw police marksmen surrounding a house down Scott Vale.

“I saw them bring three men out with their hands behind their backs.

“It was a shock. We have police up here all the time but this was so loud it woke the whole neighbourhood up.”

A Crosland Moor resident said: “I saw several police including armed police up Walpole Road with guns and riot shields.”

(Photo: UGCG HDE)

But police have sought to reassure residents that the raids are a ‘vital step’ in tackling gun crime.

Det Chief Insp Tony Nicholson, of Kirklees CID, said: “It is unacceptable to the public and the police that firearms are available and that criminals are showing a willingness to use them.

“We take offences involving firearms very seriously and always take a proactive approach to removing firearms from the streets of West Yorkshire to ensure the communities remain safe. We hope that members of the public are reassured we are taking vital steps to ensure their safety.”

Speaking directly to those involved in gun crime, Det Chief Insp Nicholson added: “If you are involved in firearms offences, whether through their use or their possession, you will be caught and you will likely serve a prison sentence.”

He further warned that gun criminals who use weapons to reinforce their status in the ‘criminal world’ are “negative role models and have no place in our community.”

Earlier this year West Yorkshire Police organised a weapons surrender which saw nearly 300 knives, guns and pieces of ammunition taken off the streets.

All 18 suspects have been released and enquiries are continuing.

West Yorkshire Police are keen to work with local communities to tackle gun crime and those who have information can contact Kirklees CID via 101 or alternatively information can be passed to Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.