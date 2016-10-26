Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police have revealed that two gunshots were fired in a Sheepridge street on Tuesday, as officers arrested two more men.

Armed police were sent to Brackenhall Road at 10.50am to reports of gunfire.

Three men were later arrested and now police have said two more have also been detained.

All five remain in custody and are being questioned by detectives.

Armed officers were called to an area around The Top Club and roads were sealed off for several hours. Police say no-one was injured but enquiries are continuing.

Initially three men aged 23, 24 and 44 were arrested on suspicion of firearms offences and were taken into police custody.

And on Wednesday police said that a further two men, aged 26 and 49, had also been arrested and were also in custody.

Police revealed that two shots were fired and Det Chief Insp Mark Swift, of West Yorkshire Police’s specialist protective crime services, said: “Enquiries remain ongoing into this firearms discharge and we are appealing for anyone who saw what took place to come forward.

“At this time, it is believed this was a targeted incident. We take all incidents involving knives and guns very seriously indeed and local Neighbourhood Policing Team officers have been conducting reassurance patrols in the area.”

Residents have told the Examiner that there have been as many as five gun crime incidents on the Sheepridge estate this year alone.

Anyone who has information is asked to contact Huddersfield CID on 101 quoting log 473 of October 25 or the independent Crimestoppers charity, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.