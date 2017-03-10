Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Rescue volunteers have been honoured after saving the life of an elderly man lost on the moors in the snow.

The Woodhead Mountain Rescue Team, based in Hepworth , have been given an award by police for their role in the gruelling six-hour night-time rescue mission.

The 77-year-old man called 999 after losing his way on Langsett Moor, between Holmfirth and Penistone, on Tuesday, November 8 at 7pm.

Working in the dark and cold volunteers took six hours to find the man – who was by that point in a hypothermic state – and have been praised for their determination which “ultimately saved his life.”

The team received a Chief Officer Commendation from South Yorkshire Police. The force described their efforts as “truly invaluable.”

Supt Paul McCurry said: “After a six hour search and rescue mission the man was located, thankfully before he could come to any real harm, although his health was deteriorating rapidly and he was in a hypothermic state.

“Due to treacherous weather conditions, the helicopter could not land to airlift the man to hospital and so the Mountain Rescue Team carried him over one-and-a-half miles over rough and slippery terrain in the pitch-black to an awaiting 4x4.

“Without the team and their efforts in this challenging rescue mission, it’s unlikely that the man would have survived the night.”