Two of the five men arrested in Monday night’s firearms operation on the M62 have been bailed, West Yorkshire Police revealed today (Wednesday).
The two men, aged 26 and 30, were part of the operation which led to Mohammed Yassar Yaqub being shot and killed .
The other three men remained in custody today, as police revealed all five were arrested on suspicion of possessing a firearm with intent to cause fear.
Officers on Monday night arrested three men at junction 24 of the M62.
Another two were arrested nearby in the Chain Bar area of the M62 , near Cleckheaton.
Police would not say which of the men had been bailed.
A spokesperson for the Force said: “Three men remain in custody and two men aged 26 and 30 have been bailed pending further enquiries.”