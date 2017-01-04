Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Two of the five men arrested in Monday night’s firearms operation on the M62 have been bailed, West Yorkshire Police revealed today (Wednesday).

The two men, aged 26 and 30, were part of the operation which led to Mohammed Yassar Yaqub being shot and killed .

The other three men remained in custody today, as police revealed all five were arrested on suspicion of possessing a firearm with intent to cause fear.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now Watch this video again Video will play in M62 shooting: The story so far Share this video Watch Next

Officers on Monday night arrested three men at junction 24 of the M62.

Another two were arrested nearby in the Chain Bar area of the M62 , near Cleckheaton.

Police would not say which of the men had been bailed.

A spokesperson for the Force said: “Three men remain in custody and two men aged 26 and 30 have been bailed pending further enquiries.”