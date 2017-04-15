Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police in Batley have launched a campaign to tackle nuisance off-road bikers on the town’s roads.

It was started following a number of concerns raised by residents about these types of vehicles on the area’s roads.

Until April 30 officers will be patrolling the Fieldhead, Birstall and Batley areas with the aim of tackling the use of nuisance off-road bikes and quads.

In the first two days of the operation alone police seized two bikes, reported three people for court summons and handed out five section 59 warnings.

West Yorkshire Police says it is taking a proactive approach in order to eradicate their use on the roads and prevent any danger to other road users.

(Photo: NCJ Archive)

Sergeant Chris Field from Batley and Spen NPT which is leading the operation, said: “Nuisance bikes can cause distress and anti-social behaviour with noise nuisance as well as a danger to the public and their riders.

“Warnings will be issued to anyone seen riding a bike in an anti-social manner, using an off-road bike on the road or causing a danger to other road users.

“My officers will be using their full scope of powers and will seize these bikes as appropriate which often leads to these being crushed and disposed of.

“I would urge the public to report any incidents of off-road bikes and anti-social behaviour to the police.”

Anyone who witnesses this kind of behaviour is urged to report it to the police via 101.