A large number of youths carrying weapons struck fear into residents in Milnsbridge on Saturday.

Local people turned to Facebook to report how rival gangs clashed in and around Britannia Road.

Someone reported seeing a youth "running up onto the railway with a baseball bat" while another said, "they were all in the park on Prospect Road with sticks, baseball bats and iron bars."

West Yorkshire Police said: "Police were called to a concern for safety on Britannia Road, Milnsbridge, on Saturday.

"It was reported that at 3.14pm, a group of youths had gathered in the area carrying weapons.

"Officers were deployed to the area, the youths dispersed on police arrival and no weapons were found."

Golcar Liberal Democrat councillor Andrew Marchington pledged to investigate and said: “Obviously, it’s a concern if young people in particular are generating fear for the local community.

"We will be discussing what happened at a meeting of Golcar and Colne Valley Neighbourhood Management Group in two weeks’ time.

"And if residents feel at all concerned they should ring 101 or 999 depending on the seriousness of the incident occurring at the time."

Clr Marchington added that he was not aware of any specific problems involving young people in the area.