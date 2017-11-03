Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police were called out again on Thursday to Furniture by Stan as tempers frayed over who is allowed to operate from the Milnsbridge store.

Problems began on Saturday morning when customers from all over the country began arriving at the store in Home Mill, Britannia Road, clutching receipts for items they had paid for as long ago as April.

There was a six hour stand off when staff refused to allow customers to take anything away.

Since then police have had to return on a daily basis to avoid a potential breach of the peace as the current management refuse to allow access to Adam Mattock who claims he is the new leaseholder and who has £200,000 of stock inside that he can’t touch.

Thursday was supposed to herald talks between police, Mr Mattock, his father Keith and Furniture by Stan representatives but it quickly became clear that the Furniture by Stan representative was not going to arrive.

Keith Mattock said: “It’s been a waste of time,” while Adam said: “We will have to look at taking legal recourse and may have to go through the courts.”

Customer James O’Leary from North Wales said: “I paid £4,295 for desks, tables, chairs and drawers and I am hoping to get them.”