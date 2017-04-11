Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

In terms of bizarre police incidents this one is on a whole other scale.

Officers were called to an address in Batley after a call about concerns over a lizard.

But the call-out took an even more bizarre twist when police discovered that the creature wasn’t actually lizard. In fact, it wasn’t even a reptile – but a squirrel!

West Yorkshire Police’s Wildlife Crime page on Facebook revealed incidents reported to them over the past 48 hours.

On Monday they said: “Officers attended an address in Batley following concerns about a lizard. Enquiries established that it had in fact been a squirrel.”

Pamela Wilson commented to say: “I’m confused...how can anyone mistake a squirrel for a lizard?”

Other incidents reported included geese being chased with a net on Huddersfield Narrow Canal, which failed to provide any leads.

Officers also attended a call-out to Sowerby Bridge after reports someone had fired a catapult at geese. The investigation is ongoing.

Some 68 incidents of cruelty to animals were reported across West Yorkshire between Sunday and Tuesday.