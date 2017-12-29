Police at the Salendine Nook shopping centre

Police and the ambulance service were called to the Salendine Nook shopping centre to reports that a man had collapsed.

Yorkshire Ambulance Service called in West Yorkshire Police at just after 2pm today (Fri) to the shopping centre on Moor Hill Road.

It is believed that paramedics were concerned about the circumstances surrounding the collapse of a man in his 70s who had fallen to the floor.

Shoppers were prevented from entering Sainsbury’s as paramedics and police attended the scene.

A spokesman for West Yorkshire Police said they were called to the scene at 2.08pm.

The incident is now being treated as a ‘medical episode.’ The condition of the man involved has not been disclosed.

Police officers were still at the scene at 3.20pm.

Passers-by reported seeing a police van, two police cars and two ambulances at the shopping centre.

A Yorkshire Ambulance Service spokesman said they were called to a medical incident at Sainsbury's at 2.01pm. The ambulance service then called in police.