Police were called to a stand off between two drivers due to an ongoing parking row in Mirfield.

Due to solid lines of parked cars down both sides of Hopton New Road, things came to a head as two stubborn motorists - one in a car and one driving a skip-hire truck - refused to give way.

Officers were called to the scene shortly before 11am on Thursday.

Mirfield Tory councillor Vivien Lees-Hamilton expressed her frustration at the situation, as plans to put down double yellow lines to create “passing places” have been put on hold after three objections.

She said: “It’s still ongoing. It went out to local consultation but sadly three people objected, meaning we now have to wait for it to be discussed at local cabinet.

“It’s put a spanner in the works. I feel those people who objected don’t understand how serious the issue is.

“We can’t put double yellow lines down the length of the road until there is sufficient parking for the station, otherwise the problem will just move elsewhere.”

Problems have been ongoing at Hopton New Road and Back Station Road for months, as commuters unable to park in the railway station car park use both sides of the road leaving it wide enough for only one car to go through.

