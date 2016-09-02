A burglar was chased and caught by police after a roof-top raid on a Dewsbury pawnbroker’s shop.

Joe Ashley Parkinson, 21, was one of three hooded figures seen running off by police.

Officers were called to a burglar alarm at Moneypenny’s in Corporation Street at 1.20am on August 2.

Police saw three figures emerge from an alleyway at the side of Carrigills bookmakers and run off towards Dewsbury Market.

Kirklees magistrates were told two of the figures disappeared but Parkinson was found hiding under a stall.

It was later found that £9,000 worth of mobile phones had been stolen and £1,695 worth of damage caused to the premises.

Parkinson, of Arncliffe Road, Healey, Batley, admitted burglary and was given a 12-week jail sentence suspended for 12 months.

He was also given a community order with an attendance centre requirement and ordered to pay £200 compensation and a £115 court surcharge.

Mr Andy Wills, prosecuting, told the Huddersfield court how police were called to the alarm in the early hours.

The hooded figures came out from the side of Carrigills and ran off when they saw police.

Officers, guided by CCTV operators, followed the suspects into the market. Two came out the other side but a third remained inside.

A police officer found Parkinson hiding beneath a stall with a large black bag. He fled but officers caught him a short distance away.

Mr Wills said the manager at Moneypenny’s had twice been alerted by the alarm that night and said burglars had broken in through the roof.

A display cabinet inside the shop, containing mobile phones, had been damaged. Stock worth £9,000 had been stolen.

There was £1,020 damage to the roof, £535 to cabinets and £140 to a door.

When interviewed by police Parkinson admitted he had caused the damage but refused to name his accomplices, who police still want to trace.

Parkinson told police he filled his own bag with phones and planned to sell them because he was homeless.

Mr Shakeel Ahmed, for Parkinson, said his client had learning difficulties at school and had been diagnosed with an attention disorder. He was also 80% deaf.

Since a relationship broke up just under a year ago he had nowhere permanent to live and had been on benefits. He had also suffered depression.

He had now started to put his life back together and was working with his father and living with his grandfather and uncle.