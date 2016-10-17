A banned driver led police on a chase which ended when he crashed his BMW into a wall.

Karl Gomez, of Rock Road in Lindley, appeared at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court in custody.

He pleaded guilty to charges of dangerous driving, using a vehicle without insurance and driving while disqualified.

The 28-year-old claimed that he panicked after hearing that his mother had suffered a fall.

The court heard that police were waiting outside Gomez’s home on Saturday (Oct 15) when they saw him jump into his vehicle and drive off, despite his driving ban being in place.

A police pursuit followed as he headed into Birchencliffe Hill Road, the Huddersfield court heard.

Gomez contravened a stop sign and crossed a blind junction without stopping, forcing other drivers to take evasive action to avoid being hit.

He then drove through residential areas exceeding the 30mph speed limit before the chase came to an end when he hit a garden wall.

Gomez tried to flee the scene of the smash but was caught and arrested.

Police found £5,000 inside the vehicle but this money is still subject to further enquiries.

Kirklees Magistrates Court, Huddersfield.

The court heard that he committed the offences while subject to a crown court suspended prison sentence for affray.

Mike Sisson-Pell, mitigating, said that while police were sitting outside his client’s home he received a call to say that his mother had fallen down some steps.

He jumped in his car but panicked after seeing police because he knew he was a banned driver.

Mr Sisson-Pell added: “There was a chase, this came to a halt at a wall and he was taken into custody.”

Magistrates committed Gomez to Leeds Crown Court for sentencing on November 7.

He was remanded in custody until then.