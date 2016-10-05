Police close Batley road after serious collision between bus and a bike

Police scene at Soothill Lane in Batley where a bus collided with a bike

A major road in Batley was shut to motorists today after a serious collision between a bus and a bike.

Witnesses said as many as eight police cars were called to the scene on Soothill Lane.

A police spokesman said they were called shortly before midday to the junction with Grace Leather Lane, but were unable to confirm if anyone had been injured.

Witnesses claimed the bike had collided with the bus after it turned at the junction and that the cyclist was seriously injured.

Soothill Lane in Batley at the junction with Grace Leather Lane

The spokesman said: “Police were called to the scene at 11.40am following reports of a serious road traffic collision involving a bike and a bus.

“Soothill Lane remains closed at the junction with Grace Leather Lane while police carry out their enquiries.

“The situation is ongoing.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact police on 101.