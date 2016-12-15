Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Drivers got stuck on the M62 after sheep ran across the motorway this morning.

Police had to close both sides of the carriageway after the four-legged rebels caused chaos.

The escapees appeared on the motorway between junction 21 at Milnrow and junction 22 at Rishworth Moor.

Police put a rolling roadblock in place at around 10.30am to to allow the farmer to herd his sheep off the carriageway, much to the amusement of drivers.

Joel Coleman tweeted: “Stuck on the M62, sheep are running everywhere, the shepherd and his dog are chasing them!”

The sheep were safely removed and both sides of the carriageway reopened by 11am.

