Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A body found on remote moorland in West Yorkshire has been confirmed as that of missing Tyron Charles.

Tyron, 29, from Bradford, was reported missing last month and police feared he had come to harm.

He was last seen alive in the Denholme area on September 6.

A post mortem on the body found in Oxenhope close to Nab Water Lane on Wednesday last week confirmed that Tyron was killed with a gunshot wound.

Mr Charles’ family have been informed of the latest developments.

James Sutcliffe, 28, of Hill Crest View in Denholme, Bradford, has been charged with Tyron’s murder and remains in custody. A 60-year-old man and a 61-year-old woman arrested in connection have been released under investigation.

Enquiries into the case are ongoing.