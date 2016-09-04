Police continue hunt for knifeman after Primrose Hill attack

Police are today continuing to hunt for a knifeman who stabbed a man at Primrose Hill.

The victim suffered to stab injuries to his chest in the incident on Greenwood Street at around 9am on Saturday.

He was taken to Huddersfield Royal Infirmary with injuries that were not life-threatening.

When police arrived at the scene they ended up arresting two people – two women and one man – for public order offences, including assaulting a police officer.

All three have been bailed pending further inquiries.

No-one has been arrested so far in relation to the stabbing itself but it is understood detectives are hunting a man for the crime.

The scene was sealed off by police for several hours while scenes of crime investigated the incident.

The cul-de-sac had a heavy police presence.

Mike Turner Stabbing Greenwood Street, Primrose Hill.

Anyone with information should contact CID in Huddersfield on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.