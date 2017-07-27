Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Detectives are continuing to investigate after a ‘gunshot’ was fired at a couple’s home in Fixby.

Police were alerted after damage was caused to the front door of a house in The Ghyll at around 11.15pm on Sunday. Forensic officers have since examined the damage and believe it was caused by a firearm. No one was injured.

One resident told the Examiner: “I live in the Fixby area and I heard what sounded like several gunshots that night. I am concerned along with a number of other residents as to what has been happening.”

The incident came less than 24 hours after an incident in Rawthorpe on Saturday evening where four people were shot at in what is believed to be a targeted shooting on Dalton Fold Road. A girl aged 15 and a boy aged 14 have been arrested.

In a third incident armed police were called to reports of a gunshot in Riddings Road, Deighton, on Monday night. Police later said there was no evidence a gun had been fired.

Police say the incidents are not linked.

Det Insp Jaz Khan, of the Firearms Prevent Team, said: “We remain fully committed to taking robust and decisive action to address these incidents.

“People in the community should be in no doubt that we will use every resource available to us to ensure that the incidents are fully investigated and resolved and our specialist officers are working closely with the Kirklees District and neighbourhood policing teams.”

Anyone with information can contact the Firearms Prevention Team via 101.