Police were continuing to question four people over an alleged attack on a man in Birkby – but must charge or release them this afternoon.

A man was left with life-threatening injuries after being found bleeding heavily at a ground-floor flat on St John’s Road at 4.20pm on New Year’s Day.

The 35-year-old was taken to hospital and put into an induced coma, and remained there today in a serious condition.

A 46-year-old man and a 46-year-old woman were arrested at the scene, and another man, aged 45, and 46-year-old woman were taken into custody after walking into Dewsbury Police Station a short while later.

Police secured a warrant of further detention to hold the four people for more questioning.

The Examiner understands that extension runs out this afternoon when police must decide whether to charge, release or bail the suspects pending further enquiries.