Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police have cracked down on criminals using the roads.

On two days last week officers took to roads in the Ashbrow area as part of Operation Trancepark for vehicle checks. Its aim was to deny criminals the use of the roads. A West Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said it had been very successful.

Weapons, including knives, were recovered and 43 wraps of suspected Class A drugs were seized. A quantity of cannabis was also recovered and eight vehicles were seized with 24 stop searches carried out.

Two house searches were also completed. Six drivers were reported for driving without insurance and one disqualified driver was stopped.

There were arrests for offences including possession with intent to supply class A drugs and perverting the course of justice. A man wanted for a number town centre thefts was also detained.