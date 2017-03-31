Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

West Yorkshire’s crime chief has spoken out after a string of firearms incidents in Huddersfield.

Police and Crime Commissioner Mark Burns-Williamson says specialised police teams and investigators are ‘proactively’ tackling those who are suspected of having illegal firearms.

Firearms officers were deployed to separate incidents in Leeds Road and Lindley Moor Road on Wednesday.

And a week ago a man was shot in the leg at a barber’s shop in Birkby.

Firearms officers also searched a property in Birchencliffe earlier this month.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now Watch Next Floral tributes at Westborough High Watch this video again Video will play in Scene of shooting at barber's shop in Birkby Share this video Watch Next

The message comes just weeks after a West Yorkshire-wide weapons amnesty which saw 300 illegal items handed in to police – including 110 guns.

Mr Burns-Williamson said: “There is extensive proactive work on-going to tackle the illegal use and storage of weapons and firearms including the use of specialised teams and investigators.

“I supported West Yorkshire Police ’s recent weapons surrender campaign which had impressive results and Crimestoppers have launched their own campaign to get information on the use and storage of firearms and weapons.

(Photo: West Yorkshire Police)

“I want to reassure our communities that firearms offences are taken very seriously and resources are allocated accordingly, to meet threat, risk and harm in our communities and that will continue both proactively and as a result of the intelligence received.”

A West Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “Of four recent cases in Huddersfield where firearms were allegedly involved two were our armed officers stopping people or executing a warrant because of intelligence.

“Of the other two cases, no gun was discharged in one of those and a man was arrested. Only in one of the four instances was a gun actually discharged. This remains an ongoing investigation and two have been arrested as part of it.”