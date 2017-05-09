Video will play in

Police surrounded a house in Bradley after reports of a burglary.

Around five police vehicles and 10 uniformed officers responded to the call and were seen surrounding a house on Bradley Road at around 11.20am on Tuesday.

Officers were seen standing ready with their batons raised outside the front of the property as further uniformed officers guarded the rear door.

A police dog handler also attended the scene.

After around 10 minutes officers gained access to the property and were able to confirm the suspects had fled.

Scenes of crime officers were called and remained at the house for some time.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “Police were responding to a report of an ongoing burglary after receiving a report from a member of the public.

“Officers attended and conducted a search of the property but the suspect/s had left the scene.”

Police were unable to confirm whether any items were stolen.

Anyone with information should contact Huddersfield Police via 111.