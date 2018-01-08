Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police are growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of a teenage girl who was last seen five days ago.

Candice Manners, 13, from Batley , was reported missing on January 3. She was last seen around 5pm that evening.

She is white, around 5ft 5in tall, of slim build with mousey blonde hair in a ponytail, blue eyes and freckles. When she was last seen she was wearing a pink jumper, grey trousers and possibly a coat.

At the time she was reported missing, it is believed that she was with a brown and black whippet type dog.

Det Insp Lee Donnelly, of Kirklees CID, said: “It is out of character for Candice to go missing and I have dedicated police resources looking for her.

“We have had a number of unconfirmed sightings of Candice around Batley. I would urge anyone with any information, no matter how insignificant you may think this is to come forward. Our number one priority is Candice’s welfare and making sure she is OK.”

Anyone with any information about Candice’s whereabouts, or who has seen or heard from her since Wednesday January 3 is asked to contact police via 101 quoting 13180005314.