Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The body of a man has been recovered from a beck close to Pugney’s Country Park.

Police officers were called to Owler Beck at the Wakefield park at around 10.25am yesterday (Saturday) following reports of a body in the water.

They recovered the body of a man, who is believed to have been in the water for some time.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said that enquiries are ongoing to determine the identity of the deceased and how the body came to be in the water.

There are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances at this time.

The 300 acre park near Denby Dale is popular with Huddersfield families and gives visitors the opportunity to take part in leisure and recreational pursuits.

These include sailing, windsurfing, canoeing and cycling.