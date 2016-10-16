A body has been found in the search for missing Dewsbury man Robert Bidski.

The 60-year-old was last seen on Sunday evening last week in Chickenley before his family reported him missing the following evening.

Police searching for him discovered his car, which had been left on Denby Dale Road near to the Bretton roundabout.

Search teams have been looking in rural and woodland areas around Bretton this week, which sadly culminated in the discovery of a body.

CCTV of missing Robert Bidski

Police announced the discovery this morning, adding that his family had been informed.

Earlier this week, police released CCTV images of Mr Bidski in a local shop in Chickenley captured shortly before he disappeared.

Detectives and Mr Bidski’s family also released a statement on Saturday saying they were gravely concerned for his safety.