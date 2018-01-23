The video will start in 8 Cancel

Police have formally identified the body found in Hebble Brook last night as that of 11-year-old Ursula Keogh.

Ursula had been reported missing at about 3.30pm yesterday.

A body was found late last night and her family were informed .

A police spokesman said this afternoon: "Following the discovery of a body in the Hebble Brook at Paris Gates in Halifax yesterday police can confirm that 11-year-old Ursula Keogh was found deceased.

"Police are working to establish the full circumstances and will prepare a file for the coroner.

"Her family are being supported by specialist officers and have requested for privacy at this extremely difficult time."

This morning, Ursula's school, Lightcliffe Academy, paid tribute to her, saying pupils were being supported by staff at the school.

In a statement on Facebook the school said: "Following the tragic death last night of our student Ursula Keogh, the academy is open today as we look to support students and the whole academy community with this heartbreaking loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with Ursula’s family and friends and at this very difficult time.”