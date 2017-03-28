Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police found crack cocaine and heroin after raiding a man’s Sheepridge home.

Colin Winteringham, of Well Grove, pleaded guilty to possession of the class A drugs when he appeared at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court.

Prosecutor Vanessa Jones said that officers conducted a search at the address on March 10 over other matters.

They searched the 56-year-old and two wraps containing white and brown powder were found in his trousers.

These were field tested and confirmed as heroin and crack cocaine.

Jonathan Slawinski, mitigating, said that his client had issues with drugs dating back a number of years.

He’d bought the drugs earlier that day when there was a delay in obtaining his prescription.

Winteringham was sentenced to an eight-week curfew and told to pay £85 costs plus £85 victim surcharge.

The drugs will be forfeited and destroyed.