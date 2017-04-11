Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Dalton man has been given a three year community order after police found indecent images of children on his laptop.

Bashir Ahmed, prosecuting, told Leeds Crown Court yesterday (Mon) officers seized the laptop from the home of Anthony David Senior on November 19, 2015 and at that time he denied any sexual interest in children.

However, when it was analysed 115 images at Category C, the lowest level, were found in a folder showing children aged between eight to 13.

Search terms relating to child pornography were also found as well as some extreme pornography involving animals. At that time he said he could not explain how the images got there.

Georgina Goring, representing Senior who appeared in court in a mobility scooter, said he had considerable health problems including chronic obstructive lung disease. He had also been receiving treatment from a psychiatrist for anxiety issues.

She urged the court to follow the recommendation from the probation service that they could work with him through a sex offender treatment programme.

Senior, 62, of Cow Heys, Dalton, admitted possessing indecent images and extreme pornography and as part of the community order was given up to 60 rehabilitation activity days.