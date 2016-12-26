Fierce winds caused Boxing Day problems across Huddersfield.
The strong gusts blew a panel off the Pennine Wyevale Garden Centre roof during the early afternoon, forcing it to close earlier than planned.
And slates were blown off the Gasworks Club on Gasworks Street which is between Huddersfield town centre and the John Smith’s Stadium.
A West Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “No-one was hurt but we sealed off part of the road as a matter of public safety.”
Huddersfield weatherman Paul Stevens forecast that Boxing Day high pressure will mean bright days and night frosts.
The winds came on a cold day with sunny intervals with temperatures struggling to reach 7˚C (44.6˚F).