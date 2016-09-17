Login Register
My account
Logout
Save HRI A&E Join fight to save Huddersfield's A&E
Have a burning question about Huddersfield?
Trending Huddersfield Town FC M62 Kirklees Magistrates Court Save Huddersfield A&E

Police helicopter in Meltham as suspect flees from house

Massive police presence in Meltham on Friday night

Police raced to an address in the Helme area of Huddersfield on Friday night following reports of a domestic incident.

Residents reported that several police vehicles arrived at the scene and the police helicopter was also dispatched to help officers.

West Yorkshire Police said that they were called at around 10pm on Friday, 16 September, following a domestic incident.

A spokeswoman for the Force said: "Whilst officers were present, a 25-year-old man made off from the location.

"He was arrested a short time later and remains in police custody whilst enquiries are ongoing."

The police response triggered an inevitable response on social media with several people tweeting asking what had been happening in the Meltham area.

Previous Articles

Police arrest man hiding in shed after police chase in Huddersfield

Helicopter called in to help cops

Related Tags

Organisations
West Yorkshire Police
Twitter
Places
Meltham
Huddersfield

Recommended in West Yorkshire News

Most Read in News

  1. Holmfirth
    Teen driver Harriett Haigh's recklessness caused death tragedy on moors above Holmfirth
  2. Almondbury
    Special constable Dr Sara Gilks took her own life after relationship break-up
  3. Huddersfield
    What was Huddersfield like 7,000 years ago? A bit wet ...
  4. Castle Hill
    Check out iconic Castle Hill landmark as you've never seen it before..
  5. Kirklees Magistrates Court
    'Nuisance to the area' Ian Muchmore is banned from Huddersfield town centre

Recommended on Examiner

Huddersfield Examiner

Journalists

Doug Thomson
Huddersfield Town correspondent
Chris Roberts
Huddersfield Giants correspondent
Louise Cooper
Crime correspondent
Nick Lavigueur
Health Correspondent
Joanne Douglas
Local Government Correspondent
Linda Whitwam
Education Correspondent
Henryk Zientek
Business Correspondent
Martin Shaw
Mirfield Correspondent