Police raced to an address in the Helme area of Huddersfield on Friday night following reports of a domestic incident.

Residents reported that several police vehicles arrived at the scene and the police helicopter was also dispatched to help officers.

West Yorkshire Police said that they were called at around 10pm on Friday, 16 September, following a domestic incident.

A spokeswoman for the Force said: "Whilst officers were present, a 25-year-old man made off from the location.

"He was arrested a short time later and remains in police custody whilst enquiries are ongoing."

The police response triggered an inevitable response on social media with several people tweeting asking what had been happening in the Meltham area.