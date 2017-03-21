Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

If you’re a resident in the Golcar area, you may be mystified as to why police helicopters have been seen several times overhead recently.

Well, you’re not alone. Residents in the Colne Valley village have reported seeing the air support unit on several occasions over the past two weeks.

Sadly, the Queen is not practising her skydiving with 007 over the Pennines!

West Yorkshire Police have revealed the helicopters are simply part of police training and are nothing to worry about.

A spokesperson for NPAS Carr Gate said the helicopters had been on manoeuvres over the West Yorkshire border alongside Greater Manchester Police.

The spokesperson added: “We can confirm the presence of the helicopter in that area over the last two weeks has been for the purpose of crew training.”